Africa

West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer

At least six deported West Africans sent to Togo, says Oliver Barker-Vormawor

24 September 2025 - 13:55 By Emmanuel Bruce and Ayen Deng Bior
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama told reporters this month his government had agreed to take in nationals from other West African countries who were being deported from the US. File photo.
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama told reporters this month his government had agreed to take in nationals from other West African countries who were being deported from the US. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOKOROKO

Eleven West Africans transferred from the US to Ghana as part of an agreement with the Trump administration have been deported a second time, their lawyer said on Tuesday, despite fears some of them faced possible torture and persecution.

At least six of them are now in neighbouring Togo, the lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, told Reuters after a court hearing, adding that the whereabouts of the other five are unknown.

A Ghana government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The group included four Nigerians, three Togolese, two Malians, one Liberian and one Gambian.

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama told reporters this month his government had agreed to take in nationals from other West African countries who were being deported from the US under President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Last week Barker-Vormawor filed a lawsuit on behalf of 11 of the first group of 14 deportees to arrive, asking that a court in Accra block any move to send them to their home countries.

But at the hearing on Tuesday, he told the court that the group had been deported over the weekend.

"This is precisely the injury we were trying to prevent," Barker-Vormawor said, adding that the lawsuit he'd filed was now "moot" and was being withdrawn.

Barker-Vormawor later told Reuters that "information suggests another 14 have arrived", though he said he had not confirmed this.

Barker-Vormawor's lawsuit had argued that at least eight of the deportees he was representing had been granted protection by US immigration judges against deportation to their home countries due to risks of torture, persecution or inhumane treatment.

Mahama's government has said the decision to take in West African deportees did not amount to an endorsement of Trump's immigration policy and that Ghana was not getting anything in return.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Eswatini says Jamaican man deported by US has been repatriated

A Jamaican man deported from the US to Eswatini two months ago has been repatriated to Jamaica, says Eswatini's government.
News
5 hours ago

Africans deported by US to Ghana at risk if sent home, lawyer argues

A lawyer for 11 West Africans deported from the US to Ghana has filed a lawsuit asking a court in Accra to block any move to send them on to their ...
News
1 day ago

US judge blasts Trump deportations to Ghana but 'lacks jurisdiction' to hear suit

A US federal judge on Monday night sharply criticised the Trump administration for deporting five migrants from Nigeria and Gambia to Ghana, but said ...
News
1 week ago

Decision to take US deportees not an endorsement of Trump's policy: Ghana

Ghana's decision to accept West Africans deported from the United States is not an endorsement of President Donald Trump's immigration policy, and ...
News
1 week ago

US judge questions deportation of West African migrants to Ghana

A US judge on Saturday said it appeared President Donald Trump's administration intentionally circumvented immigration laws last week when it ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Operation Dudula targets Soweto schools, department intervenes South Africa
  2. How South Africans living abroad keep heritage alive South Africa
  3. Giyani municipal worker stabbed to death, allegedly by girlfriend South Africa
  4. Mandla Mthembu, Khanyi Mbau's ex, dies after stroke complications South Africa
  5. AFU secures R144m forfeiture order to recover stolen government land Politics

Latest Videos

Malawi presidential election results update: Sophie Mokoena
Gaza aid flotilla targeted by drones and explosions, activists say