11 new Ebola cases in DRC, WHO confirms

25 September 2025 - 15:25 By Chandni Shah
As of September 21, a total of 57 Ebola cases, including 10 probable cases and 35 deaths were reported in DRC's Kasai province, says the WHO. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/bengingell

Eleven new confirmed cases of Ebola were reported in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since the World Health Organisation's (WHO) last update on September 15, showing a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, the UN health agency said on Wednesday.

As of September 21, a total of 57 cases, including 10 probable cases and 35 deaths were reported in DRC's Kasai province, the WHO added. The total deaths included 10 probable deaths.

"The outbreak shows a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, nevertheless the attention remains high," the agency said.

Reuters

