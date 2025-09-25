Eleven new confirmed cases of Ebola were reported in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since the World Health Organisation's (WHO) last update on September 15, showing a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, the UN health agency said on Wednesday.
As of September 21, a total of 57 cases, including 10 probable cases and 35 deaths were reported in DRC's Kasai province, the WHO added. The total deaths included 10 probable deaths.
"The outbreak shows a decreasing trend of cases in the recent week, nevertheless the attention remains high," the agency said.
Reuters
11 new Ebola cases in DRC, WHO confirms
Image: 123RF/bengingell
