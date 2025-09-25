Africa

Algerian army kills six militants in counterterrorism operation

25 September 2025 - 14:55 By Tarek Amara
The Algerian flag flies outside the Algerian embassy in Paris, France, on April 16 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Algerian army units killed six armed militants during a counterterrorism operation in the region of Tebessa, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation took place overnight on September 23.

The troops recovered six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, and other military gear, the ministry added.

