Algerian army units killed six armed militants during a counterterrorism operation in the region of Tebessa, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The operation took place overnight on September 23.
The troops recovered six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, and other military gear, the ministry added.
Reuters
Algerian army kills six militants in counterterrorism operation
Image: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
