Lesotho hopeful of Agoa extension by a year after trade minister visits US

25 September 2025 - 07:02 By Marafaele Mohloboli and Aaron Ross
Workers at the Afri-Expo Textile Factory, which makes clothing for the US market, on the outskirts of Maseru on July 9 2025. File photo.
Workers at the Afri-Expo Textile Factory, which makes clothing for the US market, on the outskirts of Maseru on July 9 2025. File photo.
Image: Siyabonga Sishi/Reuters

Lesotho's trade minister said on Wednesday the US plans to extend the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which gives the continent preferential access to US markets, by a year, after returning from a visit to Washington DC.

A slew of tariffs that US President Donald Trump imposed on global trading partners on April 4 hit African countries hard. They were widely seen as the death knell for the quarter-century-old Agoa deal, putting millions of livelihoods at risk.

Lesotho initially got hit with the world's highest tariff of 50% on Trump's so-called “Liberation Day” — ruinous for the tiny mountain kingdom's export-led development model, which was almost entirely dependent on textile factories selling jeans and T-shirts to the US.

Trump reduced it to 15% in August. A Lesotho trade delegation visited the US from September 15-19.

Minister of trade, industry and business development Mokhethi Shelile, who led the delegation, told a news conference late on Wednesday that they met US officials responsible for Agoa on the House of Representatives ways and means committee and the Senate finance committee.

“They all agreed that Agoa has to be extended and they promised us that by November or December at the latest, it will be extended by a year,” Shelile said.

What does the imminent expiry of Agoa mean for African economies?

African officials and business executives are fretting over the impending expiry of a crucial, duty-free trade programme with the US at the end of ...
News
14 hours ago

Agoa expires on September 30 and companies that benefit from it have warned that any delay in renewing it risked significant job losses and factory closures.

Lesotho qualifies for textile and apparel benefits under Agoa, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

US goods and services trade with Lesotho totaled $276m (R4.79bn) in 2024, up 4.6% from a year earlier.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We will be ... monitoring closely ... that the extension comes into force as promised, because if it doesn't, we are risking losing more jobs,” Shelile said.

A ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee told Reuters: “The Trump administration hasn't informed finance committee Democrats its position on renewing Agoa. Ranking member Wyden continues to support renewing the programme.” 

Reuters

