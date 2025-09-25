A Tanzania-flagged vessel is partially submerged south of Iran's Kish Island, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, adding that the cause of the incident was under investigation.
The agency cited an Iranian official as saying the nine crew members were rescued from the vessel, which was carrying 2,500 tons of white cement.
The incident occurred around 1.30PM local time. The vessel was en route from Ras Al Khaimah in United Arab Emirates to Shuaiba Port in Kuwait, when it began taking on water approximately 3.2km south of Kish Island, prompting an emergency announcement.
The vessel is currently in a semi-sunken state, exhibiting severe tilting, Tasnim added.
Reuters
Tanzania-flagged vessel partially submerged south of Iran's Kish Island
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com
Reuters
