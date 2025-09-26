Africa

Botswana economy suffers steep contraction in Q2 on diamond woes

26 September 2025 - 13:45 By Mohd Edrees and Alexander Winning
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Botswana's diamond production in carats declined 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025. File photo
Botswana's diamond production in carats declined 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Botswana's economic output fell sharply in the second quarter, reflecting a steep decline in output from its key diamond industry, data from the statistics agency showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product decreased 5.3% in year-on-year terms, the steepest quarterly contraction since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Diamond production in carats declined 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The steep decline reflects the diamond companies continued effort to scale down operations amid sluggish global demand," the statistics agency said in a report.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Curfew in Madagascar capital after violent protests

Authorities in Madagascar on Thursday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, after protests over frequent power outages and water shortages ...
News
5 hours ago

What does the imminent expiry of Agoa mean for African economies?

African officials and business executives are fretting over the impending expiry of a crucial, duty-free trade programme with the US at the end of ...
News
1 day ago

Angola's diamond miner Endiama seeks minority stake in De Beers

Angola's state diamond company Endiama has bid for a minority stake in Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers, the African country's ministry of ...
News
2 days ago

Botswana declares public holiday to celebrate athletes' world relay win

The team is the first from Africa to win the 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
News
4 days ago

Moody’s sees SA lagging behind rest of continent with less than 1.5% growth

Ratings agency warns weak demand from China and global headwinds will keep SA far behind 4.7% regional average
News
1 week ago

Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification, create jobs

Botswana has set up a new sovereign wealth fund to drive economic diversification, create jobs and manage state companies, officials said on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Botswana declares public health emergency as clinics run out of medicine

Botswana's health ministry warned in early August it was running out of medicines and supplies due to unspecified financial challenges and postponed ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer Africa
  2. Ithuba launches Daily Lotto Plus, promises more winnings South Africa
  3. POLL | Who should be accountable for death of one-year-old denied health care? South Africa
  4. Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction World
  5. EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted special leave pending investigations over ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities
Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...