Mauritius said on Thursday longstanding International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Priscilla Muthoora Thakoor will be its new central bank governor, after the previous governor was asked to step down following divisions at the bank.
Thakoor's appointment was for a period of three years from September 29, a statement from the president's office said, adding that Ramsamy Chinniah had been named second deputy governor of the Bank of Mauritius.
Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said over the weekend that former central bank governor Rama Sithanen's position had become untenable, after which Sithanen resigned.
The previous second deputy governor resigned on August 29 after clashing with Sithanen's son, whom he accused of trying to meddle in the running of the central bank. Sithanen said the accusations against his son were false.
Thakoor worked in the IMF's fiscal affairs, western hemisphere, and Middle East and Central Asia departments, among other roles.
An Indian Ocean archipelago, Mauritius markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, deriving a large chunk of revenue from its offshore financial sector as well as tourism and textiles. Its public finances have been under scrutiny since Ramgoolam, who was elected last year, accused the previous government of falsifying gross domestic product, budget deficit and debt figures for years.
Reuters
Mauritius picks IMF economist Thakoor as new central bank governor
Image: Sara Essop
Mauritius said on Thursday longstanding International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Priscilla Muthoora Thakoor will be its new central bank governor, after the previous governor was asked to step down following divisions at the bank.
Thakoor's appointment was for a period of three years from September 29, a statement from the president's office said, adding that Ramsamy Chinniah had been named second deputy governor of the Bank of Mauritius.
Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said over the weekend that former central bank governor Rama Sithanen's position had become untenable, after which Sithanen resigned.
The previous second deputy governor resigned on August 29 after clashing with Sithanen's son, whom he accused of trying to meddle in the running of the central bank. Sithanen said the accusations against his son were false.
Thakoor worked in the IMF's fiscal affairs, western hemisphere, and Middle East and Central Asia departments, among other roles.
An Indian Ocean archipelago, Mauritius markets itself as a link between Africa and Asia, deriving a large chunk of revenue from its offshore financial sector as well as tourism and textiles. Its public finances have been under scrutiny since Ramgoolam, who was elected last year, accused the previous government of falsifying gross domestic product, budget deficit and debt figures for years.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Curfew in Madagascar capital after violent protests
Seychelles' Ramkalawan seeks re-election on back of economic recovery
India pledges $680m in economic support for Mauritius
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos