Africa

Nigeria approves Shell, Agip buyout of TotalEnergies' stake in Bonga oilfield

26 September 2025 - 16:45 By Isaac Anyaogu, Chijioke Ohuocha and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The deal raises Shell's stake in Bonga to 67.5%, highlighting its continued interest in offshore Nigeria production after selling its spill-plagued onshore assets. Stock photo.
The deal raises Shell's stake in Bonga to 67.5%, highlighting its continued interest in offshore Nigeria production after selling its spill-plagued onshore assets. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Nigeria's oil regulator has approved a $510m (R8.90bn) deal by TotalEnergies to sell its entire 12.5% interest in oil mining lease (OML) 118, which hosts the offshore Bonga oilfield, to the field's operator Shell and Agip, the agency said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said TotalEnergies will transfer 10% of its interest to Shell at a cost of $408m (R7.12bn), while Agip will pay $102m (R1.78bn) for the remaining 2.5%.

The deal raises Shell's stake in Bonga to 67.5%, highlighting its continued interest in offshore Nigeria production after selling its spill-plagued onshore assets to Renaissance, a consortium of four local companies and an international energy group.

The regulator said it conducted due diligence on Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPco) and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) to confirm their competence to operate the asset.

"SNEPco and NAE have demonstrated both technical and managerial competence to optimally contribute to the upstream operations in OML 118," it said.

Nigerian regulator pulls approval for TotalEnergies' $860m asset sale to Chappal Energies

TotalEnergies' sale of a minority stake in a Nigerian onshore oil producer has fallen through, Nigerian regulators said on Tuesday, in a setback to ...
News
2 days ago

The deal, which remains subject to ministerial consent, requires SNEPco and NAE to assume all decommissioning, abandonment, and community liabilities tied to the divested interest. They will also pay a combined 7% of the transaction value as premium and processing fees.

The NUPRC on Tuesday pulled approval for TotalEnergies' $860m (R15.02bn) asset sale to Mauritius-based Chappal Energies because the two sides had not met financial commitments required to complete the deal.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria’s Supreme Court allows late appeal in musician’s blasphemy case

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Thursday granted lawyers representing Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy, permission ...
News
10 hours ago

Economic growth edges higher for EBRD countries but tariff threat looms

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has lifted its 2025 growth forecast for the first time in more than a year — but warned the ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria central bank cuts key rate for first time since 2020

Nigeria's central bank cut its key lending rate for the first time since 2020 on Tuesday, lowering it by 50 basis points as inflation falls from very ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria's economy posts fastest growth in four years

Nigeria's economy expanded 4.23% year on year in the second quarter, its quickest pace in about four years, helped by higher oil output and a ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria leads continent-wide push for unified oil regulations

African petroleum regulators led by Nigeria have launched a continental forum aimed at harmonising oil regulation in a bid to attract crucial ...
News
1 week ago

Vitol, Sunoco take first gasoline cargo from Nigeria's Dangote to US: sources

Top global oil trader Vitol and North American fuel distributor Sunoco took delivery of the first US import of gasoline from Nigeria's new Dangote ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. West Africans sent by US to Ghana have been deported, says lawyer Africa
  2. Ithuba launches Daily Lotto Plus, promises more winnings South Africa
  3. POLL | Who should be accountable for death of one-year-old denied health care? South Africa
  4. Spanish court overturns Dani Alves' rape conviction World
  5. EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi granted special leave pending investigations over ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The content creation shift and access for underprivileged communities
Ethiopia Calls Nuclear Power “Essential for Africa’s Future” at Moscow Forum | ...