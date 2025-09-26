Africa

WATCH | Curfew in Madagascar capital after violent protests

26 September 2025 - 11:58 By Lova Rabary and Elias Biryabarema
Workers recover their belongings from a burning shops during a demonstration to denounce frequent power outages and water shortages in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on September 25 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Zo Andrianjafy

Authorities in Madagascar on Thursday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, after protests over frequent power outages and water shortages turned violent, according to a top security official.

Police fired teargas to disperse the thousands of mostly youth protesters who were marching and carrying placards, in Antananarivo, the capital, according to a Reuters witness.

The demonstrators were denouncing the government and demanding restoration of reliable water and electricity across the country.

"There are unfortunately individuals taking advantage of the situation to destroy other people's property," Gen Angelo Ravelonarivo, who heads a joint security body that includes the police and the military, said in a statement he read on privately owned Real TV late on Thursday.

To protect "the population and their belongings," the security forces decided to impose a curfew from 7pm to 5am, "until public order is restored," the statement said.

The island nation in the Indian Ocean is mired in poverty, and some people blame the government of President Andry Rajoelina, who was re-elected in 2023, for not improving conditions.

During the protests earlier on Thursday, a large shopping mall in the capital was looted and then burnt, and the homes of two lawmakers were looted and vandalised, according to the Reuters witness. The protesters, who defied an earlier police ban on the demonstration, marched while chanting: "We need water, we need electricity."

After the protests were dispersed, they later spread into various neighbourhoods of the capital.

Security forces spokesperson Zafisambatra Ravoavy could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday the national police chief, Jean Herbert Andriantahiana Rakotomalala, warned that security forces would "take firm preventive ... measures against those tempted to break the law".

Reuters

