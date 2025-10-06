Malawi’s Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

Malawi’s Peter Mutharika vowed to root out government corruption and rebuild an ailing economy after he was sworn in on Saturday for a second term as president.
Mutharika, 85, secured more than 56% of votes last month, defeating outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera, 70, who took 33%. Voters rejected Chakwera after five years of worsening economic crisis in one of the world’s poorest countries.
The September 16 vote marked the fourth presidential contest between Mutharika and Chakwera.
Reuters
