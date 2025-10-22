UAE calls for ceasefire and civilian transition in Sudan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Delegates attend a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on April 10 2025 for a case brought by Sudan to the court demanding emergency measures against the UAE and accusing the Gulf state of violating obligations under the Genocide Convention by arming paramilitary forces.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) president, called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire and civilian transition in war-ravaged Sudan.

“At this point in Sudan, even without too much clarity, we need a ceasefire and we need people to feel safe,” Gargash said in an interview at the Reuters Next Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi.

“Once we are allowed to work there, the UAE will scale up.”

Gargash said Sudan’s future should involve a civilian transition rather than a military junta.

He said Sudan is not allowing the UAE to serve in a humanitarian capacity in the same way it does in Gaza, but expressed readiness to scale up efforts once it was allowed to do so.

The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting for control of Sudan since April 2023, creating what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The hotspot for fighting is al-Fashir, the army’s last stronghold in the Darfur region, which the RSF wants to be its base for a parallel government it installed during summer.

The Sudanese army has accused the UAE of providing the RSF support, including advanced weaponry and mercenary fighters. The UAE has denied the claims.

“If you want to be active in the region and be a major influencer in how the region works, you will have all this stuff thrown at you,” Gargash said.

Relations between the two countries have soured and recently the UAE has imposed a de facto embargo on Sudanese gold, dealing a blow to the country’s economy, according to traders and officials.

Reuters