The DRC amputee giving new prosthetic limbs to the wounded

Ortho-prosthetist Wivine Kavira Mukata, 28, adjusts the orthoses of patient Melissa Amuli, 30, whose legs were paralysed during a bombardment amid armed conflict between M23 rebels and the DRC army, at the Shirika la Umoja orthopaedic centre in Goma, eastern DRC, on August 25 2025.

Wivine Kavira Mukata was in the kitchen preparing plantains and fish soup for her family on the day in February 2014 when a bomb tore through her home in Beni, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) war-hit North Kivu province.

Both her parents were injured in the attack, attributed by the DRC authorities to Ugandan rebels, and Mukata needed to have her leg amputated just above the knee.

A well-worn photograph from that time points to the arduous recovery that would follow: Mukata, still a teenager, sitting in a wheelchair, her left leg wrapped in a white plaster bandage.

The treatment she received at the Shirika la Umoja orthopaedic centre in the city of Goma and at a second facility in Bukavu, where she was given a prosthetic limb, changed the course of her life.

Ortho-prosthetist Wivine Kavira Mukata, 28, washes her amputated leg after returning home from a day of work at the Shirika la Umoja orthopaedic centre in Goma, North Kivu Province, eastern DRC, on August 25 2025. (Arlette Bashizi)

While she had previously dreamt of becoming a computer scientist, she decided instead to get certified as an ortho-prosthetist, designing artificial limbs as well as braces and splints for those who have suffered injuries such as hers.

“There was a dad I may never forget. He didn’t have legs; he was a double amputee,” Mukata, now 28, told Reuters.

“When I saw him for the first time wearing his prostheses, he was happy and in front of me. I said to myself, ‘I have to do this to put smiles back on the faces of people with disabilities and victims of everything that is happening in the DRC’.”

She returned from her training in Togo in December 2024, just in time for another cycle of violence in a region upended by conflict since the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

The next month, the M23 armed rebel group seized Goma and went on to take Bukavu in a lightning offensive that has killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

It has made for a busy period for the Shirika la Umoja centre, whose name means “Community leads to unity” in Swahili.

It is the only centre in Goma, eastern DRC’s biggest city, that provides comprehensive services to amputees, including orthotics, prostheses, wheelchairs and mental health sessions.

More than 700 people received prosthetics at the centre in 2024. Until September this year, 524 benefited from some form of physical rehabilitation, including 143 who received prostheses and 192 who received orthoses — externally fitted devices that help a body part move or recover from injury. Persistent insecurity has made it difficult for other would-be patients to reach the centre.

Mukata has been there daily working on prosthetic limbs and other devices and helping patients along a journey she began herself more than a decade ago.

“You get demoralised. You think it’s the end of your story,” she said, describing the mental toll of amputation.

“But with what we do here, we restore confidence and motivation. As I’m also a victim, I can at least motivate them and tell them that after the amputation, life goes on.”

In the courtyard of the Shirika la Umoja centre, which was founded more than 60 years ago and became an official partner of the International Committee of the Red Cross in 2014, amputees spent a recent morning trying out crutches and wheelchairs between physical therapy sessions.

Inside, doctors consulted patients, taking measurements so other staff members could weld and mould their new limbs.

Mukata’s recent patients have included Melissa Hamuli, a 30-year-old mother of four who lost the use of both legs in a bombardment in January, when the M23 advance was gaining momentum.

She relied on crutches to get around until the centre provided her with leg braces that would allow her to walk again.

“I will now have the means to go back and forth from home thanks to these,” she said, stretching out her legs and admiring them.

“Now I can start selling doughnuts to support my family.”

When she is not at the centre, Mukata lives on her own and prides herself on being independent.

“There were some people who made fun of me after my amputation,” she said, adding she has found a way to live just like anyone else.

“I wake up, I sweep, I tidy up my house, I mop and everything,” she said.

“I also prepare food; I go to the market. I pay for things normally, like normal women.”

Reuters