Ten Hungarian and German tourists killed with pilot in Kenya plane crash

Security officials secure the wreckage of the aircraft operated by Mombasa Air Services which crashed with 12 passengers on board on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo at the Tsimba Golini area in Kwale County, Kenya, on October 28 2025.

Ten Hungarian and German tourists were killed along with a Kenyan pilot when a light aircraft crashed in Kenya on Tuesday.

The plane was travelling from the resort town of Diani on the Indian Ocean coast to Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve when it crashed at about 8.30am, the aviation authority said.

Smoke rose from the wreckage of the plane, which came down in a forested area in Kwale County in Kenya’s southeast. The holidaymakers’ clothes were scattered on the ground and in nearby trees.

Kenya’s government said investigators had been sent to determine what happened, and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent condolences.

Hungary’s foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said the eight Hungarians killed included two families, an acquaintance of theirs and two minors. Two Germans were also killed.

“Once we receive official information on the identities of the victims, the next of kin will be notified,” Szijjarto said in a live broadcast on YouTube.

The airline, Mombasa Air Safari, said it was co-operating with investigations.

Reuters