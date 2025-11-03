Africa

Kenya landslide death toll rises to 22

Members of the Kenya Red Cross airlift survivors of a landslide after continuous rainfall killed and displaced residents in Elgeyo-Marakwet County on November 1 2025. (KENYA RED CROSS)

The death toll from a landslide in western Kenya’s Rift Valley has risen to 22, a government spokesperson said on Sunday after heavy rains on Saturday.

At least 29 people were missing and 21 were receiving treatment after devastating floods in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, said government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

The government has deployed military planes and disaster response specialists to conduct a search and rescue operation, Mwaura said.

Hundreds of people have been killed in recent years in landslides and flooding in Kenya, with scientists saying climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events.

In the worst incident last year, 61 people were killed in a mudslide and flash floods in central Kenya.

Landslides in the east of neighbouring Uganda have killed at least 13 people in the last week, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

Reuters

