Nigeria’s Tuggar to Trump: state-backed religious persecution impossible under constitution

Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar at the Reuters Next Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 22 2025. File photo.

Nigerian foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar said on Tuesday state involvement in religious persecution was “impossible” in Nigeria under the country’s laws and constitution.

He was responding to a question about US President Donald Trump’s warning of possible “fast” military action in Nigeria if it fails to crack down on the killing of Christians by Islamist insurgents.

Speaking in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Tuggar pointed to his country’s “constitutional commitment to religious freedom and rule of law”.

“This is what shows it’s impossible for there to be a religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape or form by the government of Nigeria at any level, be it federal, regional, local, it’s impossible,” he said.

Trump announced on Truth Social at the weekend that his government would immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and top oil producer.

If the US sends in military forces, it would go in ‘guns-a-blazing’ to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing the horrible atrocities”, Trump wrote.

HELP US CHECKMATE ACTS OF TERRORISM

Speaking after a meeting of security chiefs late on Monday, Nigerian chief of defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede said the country faced terrorism, not persecution of Christians.

“If we have countries out there who are ready to support Nigeria, we are ready to have them on board to help us checkmate the acts of terrorism within our space,” he said.

The Nigerian presidency has said it would welcome US help in fighting Islamist insurgents as long as the country’s territorial integrity is respected.

In northern Kaduna, one of the northwestern states most affected by violence against Muslims and Christians, leading Muslim cleric Ahmed Gumi said Trump’s comments risked further inflaming tensions in the country.

Gumi, who has faced criticism for negotiating with armed groups, said the government should work to reduce poverty in northern Nigeria to help end insecurity.

“Do what you are supposed to do as a government. Build schools for them, build hospitals, good markets, good roads, give them grazing areas so they feel there’s a government,” Gumi told Reuters inside a mosque.

Reuters