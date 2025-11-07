Court sentences man who robbed cop to 15 years in prison

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three men robbed an off-duty police officer who was walking home from a takeaway restaurant in Hillbrow in April last year. Stock photo.

A man who was wounded and arrested after he and accomplices robbed a police officer has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday found Oupa Johannes Dunn, 44, guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances after an incident in Hillbrow.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the robbery occurred on April 30, 2024, when an off-duty police officer was accosted by assailants while walking home from a takeaway restaurant at about midnight.

“Pretending to stop a vehicle, the suspects forced him to the ground. One assailant brandished a firearm while the others searched the officer and stole his wallet containing bank cards, a police badge, a police appointment card and a cellphone,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Unaware that their victim was armed, the suspects fled the scene.

“The officer drew his firearm, identified himself and ordered them to stop and return the stolen items. They ignored him, prompting the officer to open fire, striking Dunn in the waist,” Mjonondwane added.

Dunn attempted to hide under a stationary minibus but was quickly apprehended after the officer stopped a passing police patrol vehicle for assistance.

During sentencing, prosecutor Thomas Ngobeni argued that Dunn had shown no remorse and failed to co-operate with authorities by refusing to disclose the identities or whereabouts of his accomplices, who remain at large.

“The court agreed, noting that the stolen police badge and appointment card could have been used to commit further crimes, posing a continued threat to public safety,” Mjonondwane said.

