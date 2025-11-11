Senegal has sovereign right to decide how to tackle debt, IMF says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Edward R Gemayel, the International Monetary Fund representative for Senegal, in Dakar on March 24 2025. File photo

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has discussed options with Senegal to address the country’s “significant debt vulnerabilities”, a spokesperson for the fund said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko accused fund officials of pushing for a restructuring of Senegal’s debt, a move he said the government would not accept, which sent the country’s international bonds sharply lower on Monday.

The IMF spokesperson said a discussion of the policy choices Senegal faces was part of the fund’s role to offer expert analysis and advice for government consideration. The IMF held a mission to Dakar that ended last week.

“The choice and specific nature of debt operations, and whether to seek to restructure debt obligations, remains a sovereign decision,” the spokesperson said.

The IMF mission to Senegal ended without an agreement covering a new lending programme. Its previous $1.8bn (R30.8bn) package was frozen last year after the government disclosed hidden debts that are estimated at more than $11bn (R188.7bn)

Reuters