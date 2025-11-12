Women in Darfur report rape, lost children amid Sudan violence, UN says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Displaced Sudanese gather in Tawila after fleeing al-Fashir in Darfur on October 29 2025 in this still image taken from a Reuters' video.

Women fleeing Sudan’s al-Fashir city reported killings, systematic rape and the disappearance of their children after its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the UN agency for women said on Tuesday.

Al-Fashir’s fall on October 26 has cemented the RSF’s control of the Darfur region in its more than two-year war with the Sudanese army. People fleeing the city have described civilians being shot in streets and attacked in drone strikes.

Women escaping from al-Fashir said they have witnessed killings, rape and the disappearance of their children, “horrors no-one should ever endure”, the UN Women regional director for East and Southern Africa, Anna Mutavati, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Nairobi.

Sexual violence was widespread, she said.

“There is mounting evidence rape is being deliberately and systematically used as a weapon of war,” Mutavati said.

“Women’s bodies become a crime scene in Sudan. There are no safe spaces left, nowhere for women to gather safely, to seek protection or access the most basic psychosocial care.”

Around 11-million women and girls are facing acute food insecurity in famine-struck Darfur, and UN Women warned they face sexual violence while searching for food.

Field reports from Darfur describe women foraging for leaves and berries to boil into soup.

“While doing this, they face additional risks of violence, including abduction and sexual and gender-based violence,” Mutavati said.

This month famine was declared by a global food monitor in al-Fashir and Kadugli, another besieged city in Sudan’s south.

The UN Human Rights chief said on Friday he feared summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing in the town.

About 82,000 people have fled al-Fashir and surrounding areas since October 26, according to the UN, while as many as 200,000 people may be trapped inside the city, according to estimates of its population towards the end of the 18-month siege.

Reuters