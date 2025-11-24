Fifty kidnapped Catholic school students in Nigeria escape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bunk beds in a dormitory of St Mary's School, in Papiri, Niger state, Nigeria, in an undated handout image obtained by Reuters on November 23 2025, after reports of a kidnapping of more than 300 children and staff from the Catholic school on November 21 2025.

Fifty of the more than 300 students kidnapped from a Nigerian Catholic school last week have escaped and have been reunited with their parents, the Catholic Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Sunday.

About 253 of the kidnapped children, along with 12 staff members and teachers, are still with the kidnappers, said CAN chair Bulus Yohanna, a Catholic bishop who is also the proprietor of the school.

Yohanna said the pupils escaped on Friday and Saturday. Parents rushed to the school in Niger state, west of the capital Abuja, after hearing that some children were free.

Amose Ibrahim was one of the parents who went to St Mary’s School to check if any of his three children had escaped.

“They were not among the escapees,” Ibrahim, whose youngest child is six years old, told Reuters by phone. “Many parents and their loved ones are roaming around the school.”

President Bola Tinubu ordered the hiring of 30,000 more police officers at a meeting with security chiefs on Sunday. He directed the removal of all police from VIP protection services to focus on core duties, especially in remote areas prone to attacks.

Nigeria faces scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who in early November threatened military action over the treatment of Christians in the country.

Gunmen kidnapped students and teachers from the school on Friday, the latest in a spate of school attacks that has forced some northern states to shut schools. The government also ordered the closure of 47 colleges in the north.

In response to the kidnappings, Pope Leo pleaded on Sunday for the immediate release of those who had been taken in one of the worst mass kidnappings recorded in Nigeria.

“I make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate release of the hostages,” the pope said at the end of a mass in St Peter’s Square in Rome.

In a separate incident, Tinubu said Nigerian security forces on Sunday rescued 38 people abducted during a service at Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara state. At least two people died during the attack.

Reuters