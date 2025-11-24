KZN on high alert after death in Umshwathi floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KZN authorities retrieve the body of one of the three victims who were swept away during heavy rains in Umshwathi. Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal authorities are on high alert after severe overnight flooding in the Umshwathi local municipality claimed the life of one of three people swept away during heavy rains.

The search for the other two continues.

This comes as the South African Weather Service issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday, warning of dangerous conditions likely to continue throughout the day.

It said the storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, large hailstones and damaging winds, with forecasters cautioning that the combination may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, damage to homes and the closure of key roads and bridges.

The weather service said residents in affected provinces should brace for power outages, fallen trees and disruptions to essential services, including electricity and communication networks.

The warning remains in place until midnight, and the public is urged to avoid travelling in storm-affected areas where possible.

In KwaZulu-Natal, emergency teams spent Sunday night responding to flooding incidents in Umshwathi, where several informal structures were washed away.

KZN authorities retrieve body of one of the three victims who were swept away has been located in Umshwathi. Image: Supplied (Supplied)

MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma on Monday said the body of one of the three missing people had been recovered.

“We have received the first report from the roving team that worked flat out since last night after prolonged rainfall in Umshwathi. The body of one of the three victims who were swept away has been located. We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said Duma.

He said early indications suggest many of those affected were migrants living in makeshift structures near riverbanks.

“At this stage, we can report that most of the affected victims are foreign nationals,” he said.

Duma said the department is working closely with Umshwathi mayor Mandla Zondi, local ward councillors and disaster management personnel to support displaced families.

However, many residents refused the temporary accommodation offered on Sunday night.

“When offered a community hall for temporary shelter last night, the affected residents disappeared and some resolved to spend time with relatives. It is estimated that about 100 or fewer victims, mostly from Lesotho, were affected,” he said.

Duma said many of the informal dwellings were built directly in high-risk floodplains.

When offered a community hall for temporary shelter last night, the affected residents disappeared and some resolved to spend time with relatives. — Siboniso Duma

He added that he had already engaged human settlements minister Thembi Simelane to fast-track emergency housing support for affected South Africans.

At the same time, the weather service has indicated that heatwave-like conditions are expected in the West Coast and Cape Winelands districts of the Western Cape, as well as in the Kamiesberg local municipality in the Northern Cape.

The province’s latest dam report shows storage levels at 73.27%, with major dams “holding steady” as the region heads deeper into the summer months.

Western Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Wouter Kriel urged residents to use water carefully, warning that hot conditions increase daily consumption.

“Warmer days mean higher water use, so every mindful action helps stretch our water supply through the dry season,” he said.

Kriel also encouraged residents to adopt simple habits such as watering gardens during cooler hours, covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation, and reusing greywater “where it’s safe and practical.”

Sowetan