Africa

Sudan’s RSF paramilitary says it took control of Babanusa in West Kordofan

A Sudanese national flag attached to a machine gun of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS
A Sudanese national flag attached to a machine gun of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. Picture: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Monday it seized full control of Babanusa, a transport junction in the country’s oil-producing South.

The RSF said its “liberation” of Babanusa in West Kordofan state, the latest frontline in the war in Sudan, came as it repelled “a surprise attack” by the Sudanese army in what it called “a clear violation of the humanitarian truce”.

On November 19 US. President Donald Trump said he would intervene to stop the conflict which broke out in April 2023.

Earlier in November the US, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, known as the Quad, proposed a plan for a three-month truce followed by peace talks. The RSF responded by saying it had accepted the plan, but soon after attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes.

The RSF’s assault on Babanusa builds on the group’s momentum after it took al-Fashir, the army’s last holdout in Darfur, in October.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

SA wants to make its own six-monthly HIV prevention jabs by 2027. But there’s a hitch

2

The hidden dementia crisis among people living with HIV

3

TOM EATON | The ‘white genocide’ chorus from within SA cares only about spiting the ANC

4

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Together with Matlala, BEE is also on trial

5

EDITORIAL| Why are children bearing children?

Related Articles