Catholic priest abducted in Nigeria’s Kaduna state, diocese says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria.

A Catholic priest was abducted from his residence in Kaduna state, northern Nigeria, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria said on Wednesday.

Rev Fr Emmanuel Ezema was taken on Tuesday at about 11.30pm from St Peter’s Catholic Church in Rumi, the diocese said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. It didn’t say whether the kidnappers had made contact or demanded ransom.

Kidnappings for ransom have become common in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest, where armed gangs have targeted clergy, travellers and villagers.

Reuters