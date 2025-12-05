Rwanda hopes US-brokered accord will advance peace in eastern DRC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rwanda denies supporting M23 but also says its forces are acting in self-defence against the DRC's army and militias hostile to Kigali. File photo.

Rwanda’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he hoped an accord set to be signed by US President Donald Trump and the presidents of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday would be a step toward peace, even after accusing the DRC army of violating earlier peace deals in recent days.

The DRC army and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels on Tuesday accused each other of violating a ceasefire and trying to sabotage the peace agreement in the latest skirmishes in eastern DRC, highlighting the fraught situation on the ground after Trump claimed to have ended the war.

Rwandan foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, in an interview with Reuters in Washington, said there was progress on the ground, despite the fighting.

“Peace is a process. There is a kind of stability on positions. There’s no more territory expansion,” he said.

The Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity to be signed on Thursday come after pacts the Trump administration has brokered between the two countries, including an economic integration framework aimed at drawing billions of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

“The US has brought on the table an ambitious agreement and we hope parties, especially Kinshasa, will understand it’s an opportunity to seize and end the conflict once and for all,” Nduhungirehe said, crediting Trump for bringing an economic “incentive” for peace.

Rwanda, which denies backing M23, is not a party to talks in Qatar that produced a framework agreement in November for a peace deal between the DRC and the rebels.

Nduhungirehe accused the DRC army of using fighter jets and attack drones against the M23 and civilian communities.

He described Rwanda’s military presence inside the DRC as “defensive measures” and said it would only be withdrawn when DRC forces “neutralise” the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) , a group formed from the remnants of the former Rwandan government that fled after the 1994 genocide when 800,000 people, one tenth of Rwanda’s population, were killed during100 days of slaughter.

“We hope everything will go as planned but we are yet to see any beginning operations against the FDLR, or any process that can give us trust the DRC is of good faith,” he said.

The DRC’s minister of communications and media Patrick Muyaya, at a news conference in Washington, said the DRC had begun an awareness campaign that will precede disarming FDLR fighters.

Muyaya blamed M23 for recent fighting and said it was “proof Rwanda doesn’t want peace”, but said he hoped Trump’s involvement could help turn peace agreements on paper into progress on the ground.

“Since the signature of the agreement we are doing our best to make sure we did our part,” he said. “Peace for us means withdrawal of Rwandan troops, means stopping any kind of support for M23, and once we’ve finished with this, we can start talking about development, about integration.”

