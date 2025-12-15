Canada issues high-risk travel warning for South Africa amid crime concerns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a travel advisory published on December 4, Canada classified South Africa as a high-risk destination, urging travellers to be vigilant due to what it described as a “significant level of serious crime”.

“Travellers should exercise a high degree of caution in South Africa due to the significant level of serious crime,” the advisory stated.

South Africa was listed alongside countries such as Tanzania, Colombia, Germany, Senegal, Morocco and the Bahamas, which Canada has also classified under advisories recommending heightened caution, some with regional warnings.

Countries including New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, Seychelles, San Marino, Curaçao, Bonaire, Aruba and the US were classified under “take normal security precautions”, while destinations such as the Central African Republic, Syria, Iran, Libya, Iraq and Ukraine were placed under “avoid all travel”.

The Canadian government warned that violent crimes occur frequently in South Africa and have involved foreigners.

“These crimes include armed robberies, burglaries, home invasions, carjackings, assaults, including sexual assaults, and murders,” the advisory said.

Travellers were advised to comply immediately if confronted during an assault and to “avoid making sudden movements, avoid resisting or antagonising the assailants and avoid eye contact with your assailant”.

According to the advisory, crime levels increase significantly after dark, particularly in major city centres and townships.

“Avoid city centres after dark. Stay in accommodations with adequate security measures, keep doors and windows locked at all times, keep valuables out of sight and reach, avoid townships and isolated areas, [and] don’t resist an attack,” it said.

Petty crimes such as pickpocketing and purse snatching were also flagged as common, especially in crowded places including public markets and popular tourist sites.

“Keep your personal belongings, including your passport and other travel documents, in a secure place. Do not show signs of affluence, wear expensive jewellery or visibly display electronics,” the government advised.

Travellers were further warned to avoid unnecessary travel after dark, not leave valuables unattended, be cautious when withdrawing cash, and only use reputable tour operators.

The advisory also highlighted crime risks in and around airports, warning that passengers have been followed from arrival points and robbed either en route to or upon reaching their destinations.

“There are also reports of theft from checked luggage,” it said.

Travellers were advised to plan airport transfers during daylight hours, stay on main roads and highways, avoid shortcuts, verify routes with trusted local sources and consider arranging airport transfers through accommodation providers.

“Some areas surrounding Cape Town International Airport are dangerous, with an increased risk of attack on secondary roads near the airport,” the advisory noted.

When travelling to and from Cape Town International Airport, travellers were advised to use the N2 and M3 highways rather than the R300 and to take exit 16 on the N2 (Airport Approach Road) instead of Borcherds Quarry Road, which leads towards Nyanga.

Carjackings and armed robberies were described as “common, especially after dark”, with criminals often targeting vehicles at traffic lights, stop signs and highway off-ramps.

“Many schemes are used to stop cars, including scattering nails on the road, throwing stones at car windows or feigning injury,” the advisory said.

Travellers were urged not to stop in isolated areas, avoid driving at night, keep doors locked and windows closed and avoid offering assistance to strangers.

While police roadblocks are common around the country, the Canadian government warned that criminals may pose as police officers.

“Signs of potentially illegal roadblocks include unmarked vehicles, covered or missing licence plates, and roadblocks being set up in unusual locations and at odd hours,” it said.

Travellers who suspect an illegitimate roadblock were advised not to stop, to call SAPS and to proceed to the nearest police station or secure location if possible.

The advisory also warned that theft from hotels and guest houses is common, urging travellers to keep doors and windows locked, verify accommodation security before booking and use safekeeping facilities for valuables.

“If someone claims to be a member of staff, verify with the reception before opening the door,” it said.

Canada further warned that kidnappings for ransom occur frequently and that foreigners have been targeted, including through online dating apps.

“Criminals have especially targeted 2SLGBTQI+ persons,” the advisory said.

“Express kidnappings occur regularly. Victims are kidnapped from the street or a taxi and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM. In some cases, they are held overnight to enable a second withdrawal the next day.”

The government cautioned that some of these incidents have involved taxi and ride-hailing drivers.

Women travelling alone were also advised to be cautious, with the advisory noting that violent crimes targeting women, including rape and murder, occur nationwide, particularly in urban areas.

Other risks flagged included cybercrime, online scams, demonstrations, spiked food and drinks, power outages, poor road conditions and wildlife-related incidents in reserves and hiking areas.

Canada reminded travellers that entry requirements vary depending on passport type. For regular Canadian passport holders, passports must be valid for at least 30 days beyond the intended departure date and contain at least two blank visa pages.

Canadians do not require a tourist or business visa for stays of up to 90 days. However, visas are required for volunteering, studying or employment.

“Permission for a full 90-day stay is not automatically granted,” the advisory said, urging travellers to check the duration stamped on entry.

Those wishing to extend or change their visa while in South Africa must apply through VFS Global. Overstaying could result in a ban of up to five years.

In June, the US issued a Level 2 travel advisory for South Africa, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping.

China also raised concerns in May after reporting a spike in violent crimes against its nationals, including multiple kidnappings and a fatal home invasion over a single weekend.

According to Stats SA, 2,734,444 travellers entered and exited South Africa in June this year. Of these, 71.9% were foreign travellers, with tourism remaining the primary reason for visits.

Stats SA said holidays accounted for 97.1% of all tourist visits, with travellers from SADC countries making up most arrivals.

TimesLIVE