Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco’s Safi

The accident occurred on Thursday on waterways leading to the district of Darak n Cameroon's Far North, an island in the Lake Chad Basin near the border with Chad, where seasonal floods have made boats the only viable means of getting around. Stock photo.
One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, Morocco. Stock photo. (123RF/thvideo)

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rain on Sunday in Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330km south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities said.

The floods also injured 32 people, most of whom have now left the hospital, authorities said.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue.

Reuters

