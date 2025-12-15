Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco’s Safi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, Morocco. Stock photo.

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rain on Sunday in Morocco’s Atlantic coastal province of Safi, 330km south of Rabat, Moroccan authorities said.

The floods also injured 32 people, most of whom have now left the hospital, authorities said.

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue.

Reuters