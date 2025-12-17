Rwanda-backed M23 says it will withdraw from seized DRC town Uvira after US request

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

M23 rebels entered Uvira, on the border with Burundi, less than a week after the presidents of DRC and Rwanda met with US President Donald Trump in Washington. File photo.

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have said they would withdraw from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) town of Uvira at the request of the US administration, which criticised seizure of the town last week as a threat to mediation efforts.

The rebels entered Uvira, on the border with Burundi, less than a week after the presidents of DRC and Rwanda met with US President Donald Trump in Washington and affirmed their commitment to a peace deal known as the Washington Accords.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Saturday Rwanda’s actions in eastern DRC violated the Washington Accords and vowed to “take action to ensure promises made to the president are kept”.

Rwanda denies supporting M23 and has blamed DRC and Burundian forces for the renewed fighting. A report by a UN group of experts in July said Rwanda exercised command and control over the rebels.

Withdrawal a ‘unilateral trust-building measure’

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance of insurgents that includes M23, said in a post overnight on X the rebels would withdraw.

The move was a “unilateral trust-building measure to give the Doha peace process the maximum chance to succeed”, he said.

M23 is not party to the Washington-mediated negotiations but has been participating in separate, parallel talks with the DRC government hosted by Qatar.

A rebel source said M23 and DRC forces would withdraw 5km from Uvira to establish a buffer zone, something M23 had proposed at a press conference last week.

However, Gen Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the DRC army, told Reuters on Tuesday DRC forces remained intent on regaining control of Uvira.

“Uvira is a city in the DRC. We will do everything in our power to reclaim the city and secure it,” he said.

The DRC and Burundi governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Tuesday hundreds of Uvira residents participated in a march meant to thank M23 for driving out DRC and allied forces.

“The motivation that drove us to organise the march today is that we are liberated after facing enormous harassment and trauma from the horrors of war. Today we are liberated by the revolutionary army,” said organiser Freddy Mutupeke.

M23 staged a lightning offensive in January, seizing eastern DRC’s two biggest cities in fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more. The insurgents have since worked to establish a parallel administration in the east, potentially setting up the vast Central African country for an enduring fracture.

Reuters