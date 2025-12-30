Israel defends Somaliland move at UN amid concerns over Gaza motives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israel became the first country to recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state on Friday. File photo.

Israel defended on Monday its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, but several countries at the UN questioned whether the move aimed to relocate Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military bases.

The 22-member Arab League, a regional organisation of Arab states in the Middle East and parts of Africa, rejected “any measures arising from the illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting northern Somali ports to establish military bases,” Arab League UN ambassador Maged Abdelfattah Abdelaziz told the UN Security Council.

“Against the backdrop of Israel’s previous references to Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza, its unlawful recognition of the Somaliland region of Somalia is deeply troubling,” Pakistan’s deputy UN ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon told the council.

Israel’s UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks or address any of them in its statement at the council meeting. In March, the foreign ministers of Somalia and Somaliland said they had not received any proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza states: “No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return.”

Israel’s coalition government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, includes far-right politicians who advocate the annexation of Gaza and the West Bank and encouraging Palestinians to leave their homeland.

Somalia’s UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman said council members Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and Somalia “unequivocally reject any steps aimed at advancing the objective, including any attempt by Israel to relocate the Palestinian population from Gaza to the northwestern region of Somalia”.

Somaliland vs Palestinian state

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy, and relative peace and stability, since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

“It is not a hostile step toward Somalia, nor does it preclude future dialogue between the parties. Recognition is not an act of defiance. It is an opportunity,” Israel’s deputy UN ambassador Jonathan Miller told the council.

In September several Western states, including France, Britain, Canada and Australia, announced they would recognise a Palestinian state, joining more than three-quarters of the 193 UN members who do so.

Deputy US ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce said: “The council’s persistent double standards and misdirection of focus distract from its mission of maintaining international peace and security.”

Slovenia’s UN ambassador Samuel Zbogar disputed her argument, saying: “Palestine is not part of any state. It is illegally occupied territory. Palestine is also an observer state in this organisation.

“Somaliland, on the other hand, is a part of a UN member state and recognising it goes against the UN Charter.”

Israel said last week it would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. The former British protectorate hopes Israeli recognition will encourage other nations to follow suit, increasing its diplomatic heft and access to global markets.

China affirms support for Somalia

China opposed any attempt to split territories in Somalia, the foreign ministry said on Monday, affirming Chinese support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the East African country.

“No country should encourage or support other countries’ internal separatist forces for its own selfish interests,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a regular press conference, urging authorities in Somaliland to stop “separatist activities and collusion with external forces”.

Reuters