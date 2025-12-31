OPINION | Looted African belongings must be returned: is it repatriation or restitution?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employee arranges artefacts looted during the colonial era by British forces at the Ethiopian National Museum in Addis Ababa on November 20 2021 after they were restituted from the UK.

By Victoria Gibbon and Ciraj Rassool

Museums and universities around the world hold vast collections of cultural artefacts, artworks, objectified belongings and even ancestral remains. Many were not freely given but taken during colonial times through force, manipulation, theft or violence. For decades, they have sat in storerooms and display cases, classified into categories such as anthropology, natural history or ethnology, separated from the people and communities to whom they once belonged.

In recent years, there has been growing recognition that the collections carry painful legacies.

Calls for their return have become part of a global conversation about decolonisation, justice and healing.

In 2018 French president Emmanuel Macron produced a report which called for a new ethics of humanity, setting off a new willingness to return African artworks and material culture. However, African calls for restitution were made at least five decades earlier after former president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Mobutu Sese Seko’s address to the UN.

In all the engagements, two words are often used: repatriation and restitution.

At first glance they may seem to mean the same thing, and the two involve the return of something. However, as South African scholars working in the fields of history, museum studies and human biology, we argue the difference between the terms is not only semantic. The choice of word reflects deeper politics of justice, recognition and repair.

In our recent article we explained how we see the difference, and why the work of restitution restores people’s power over their future, and gives them a sense of agency. We argue that, for its part, repatriation has come to represent something less concerned with community restoration and has more to do with an administrative and logistical exercise.

We argue that, unlike repatriation, restitution speaks directly to justice.

Repatriation: the language of return

The word repatriation comes from the Latin patria, meaning “fatherland”. Traditionally it refers to the return of a person or their remains to their country of origin. Governments often use the term for the logistical and legal transfer of people, artworks, or ancestral remains across national borders.

In countries settled by colonisers, such as the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, repatriation has become the dominant language. This is partly due to specific laws and frameworks. In the US, for example, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires museums to return human remains and cultural items to indigenous communities in a proactive manner.

In New Zealand, the national museum Te Papa plays a central role in repatriating Māori and Moriori ancestral remains from overseas institutions before returning them to local communities. In Australia, the choice of repatriation by activists, communities and scholars also sought strategically to draw a connection with the return of the remains of fallen soldiers.

In South Africa, too, the term repatriation has been used, especially when the state arranged for the return of remains from abroad, as in the case of the return of Sarah Baartman from France

In these contexts, repatriation is often framed as a process of giving back. States or museums take the lead, and communities receive.

Some indigenous scholars and activists have challenged the framing, pointing out its patriarchal and statist overtones. They have introduced the concept of “rematriation”, signalling a return to “Mother Earth” rooted in indigenous feminist perspectives, spirituality and community balance.

Baartman was a 19th century Khoe woman put on display in freak shows in Europe. Her body was later dissected by scientists within the realm of racial science and made to enter the systems of collecting and exhibition at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. After being turned into an international symbol of the oppression of black women, Baartman also became a focus of claims for return made by Khoe and other activists and social movements in South Africa.

Repatriation has also been used for the return of the remains of ex-combatants and other patriots.

However, unease began to grow. Was the language adequate for the deep work of justice and healing communities were calling for? Or was it more concerned with national prestige than with community restoration?

Restitution: politics of justice beyond the transaction

Restitution is about returning something to its rightful owner, not simply as a transfer of property, but as an act of recognition, repair and healing.

Restitution is not only an event, such as handing over an artefact in a ceremony. It is a process, time-consuming, emotional and often painful. It involves research into how items were acquired, conversations with descendant communities, and decisions about how to care for or honour what has been returned. It recognises the belongings taken were not only curiosities or objects, but were tied to community, and to language, ceremony and identity.

In many cases ancestral remains were classified and objectified as human remains and specimens, stripping them of their humanity. Restitution, by contrast, restores them as ancestors with dignity and agency.

Restitutionary work: healing and reconnection

Our research uses the phrase “restitutionary work” to describe the labour involved. This work goes far beyond diplomacy, logistics and transport.

It includes:

Acknowledgment of injustice: Recognising items were wrongly taken, whether through violence, coercion, or theft.

Recognising items were wrongly taken, whether through violence, coercion, or theft. De-objectification: Treating ancestral remains and cultural belongings not as human remains and museum objects but as ancestors or cultural treasures.

Treating ancestral remains and cultural belongings not as human remains and museum objects but as ancestors or cultural treasures. Community involvement: Ensuring descendant groups and local communities decide what happens after return in conversation with museums and national governments.

Ensuring descendant groups and local communities decide what happens after return in conversation with museums and national governments. Healing processes: Creating spaces for mourning, ceremony and closure

Creating spaces for mourning, ceremony and closure New futures: Seeing restitution not only as recovering the past but as opening pathways for cultural renewal and social justice.

For example, South Africa’s land restitution programme has shown restitution is not simply about restoring what once was. It is about creating conditions for justice today and possibilities for tomorrow.

Similarly, cultural restitution is less about putting things “back where they came from” and more about empowering communities to reconnect with their heritage in ways that matter today.

Why words matter

The distinction between repatriation and restitution is not academic nitpicking. Words shape power. If return is framed as repatriation, the emphasis is often on the giver, the returner, in the form of the state or museum, granting something back. If it is framed as restitution, the emphasis shifts to the claimant, to the community asserting rights and demanding justice.

Restitution is not about recovering a lost past. That past cannot be restored exactly as it was. Instead, it is about creating new futures built on justice, dignity and respect. For communities around the world living with the legacies of colonial dispossession that distinction matters deeply.

Gibbon is professor in biological anthropology at the University of Cape Town.

Rassool is senior professor of history at the University of the Western Cape.

