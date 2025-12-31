Uganda detains prominent rights campaigner and government critic Sarah Bireete before polls

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Uganda's January election will pit incumbent Yoweri Museveni, 81, who has been in power since 1986, against pop-star-turned-politician Bobi Wine. Stock photo.

Police in Uganda said they have detained a prominent human rights activist as long-serving President Yoweri Museveni’s government widens its crackdown on dissent and political opposition before the January 15 general election.

The detention of Sarah Bireete, head of a rights organisation and a frequent anti-government commentator on local TV and radio, was confirmed by police in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

“She is in police custody. She will be arraigned before court in due course,” the post said, without specifying when she would appear in court or what charges she faces.

Bireete, a lawyer and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), has been critical of a range of government actions, including what the opposition says are illegal detentions and torture of its supporters.

The CCG could not be immediately reached for comment.

The January election pits incumbent Museveni, 81, who has been in power since 1986, against pop-star-turned-politician Bobi Wine. Wine, 43, and his National Unity Platform (NUP) party say hundreds of their members have been detained this year, including during the campaigns, in a move meant to intimidate his supporters and sap party morale.

Last month UN human rights chief Volker Türk also decried what he described as an “intensifying crackdown” on the opposition in Uganda and said at least 550 NUP supporters had been detained this year.

Another major opposition figure, Kizza Besigye, remains in prison more than a year after he was detained on treason charges.

Wine was beaten by security forces as he campaigned in the country’s north, and while police promised to probe the alleged beating, no report has been produced.

