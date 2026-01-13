Somalia annuls UAE agreements, citing sovereignty breach

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Somalia’s government said on Monday it is annulling all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defence and security cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty.

“This decision is based on credible reports and compelling evidence concerning hostile actions undermining national sovereignty, territorial unity, and the political independence of the country,” Somalia’s council of ministers said.

The decision “applies to all agreements and partnerships relating to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo ... [and] bilateral security and defence cooperation agreements,” it said in a statement.

The UAE’s foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Horn of Africa country launched an investigation last week after the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said the UAE had spirited a separatist leader out of Yemen via Somalia. Somalia said at the time that if the allegation were proved true, it would represent a serious violation of its sovereignty.

The UAE has also cultivated deep economic and security ties with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

The centrepiece of this strategy is a $442m (about R7.25bn) investment by Dubai-based logistics company DP World to develop and operate the Port of Berbera in Somaliland.

DP World declined to comment on Somalia’s statement.

Last month Israel became the first country to officially recognise Somaliland’s independence, a diplomatic breakthrough that was facilitated by Abu Dhabi, according to an Axios report that cited Israeli officials.

Somalia remains open to cooperation “founded on recognition of Somalia’s unity”, its council of ministers said.

Reuters