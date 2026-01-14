Caledonia to spend R2bn on Zimbabwe gold expansion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caledonia Mining Corporation plans to spend $132m (about R2.17bn) this year to launch development of what, once operational, will be Zimbabwe’s largest gold mine, the company announced on Wednesday.

Miners are riding a wave of record bullion prices to expand output. Spot gold prices hit another record high of $4,639.48 an ounce early on Wednesday, fuelled by escalating tensions in Iran, concern about the Federal Reserve’s autonomy and softer inflation readings that boosted rate cut bets.

Caledonia said in a production update that the planned spending, part of a $162.5m total capital expenditure programme for 2026, was subject to board approval and availability of funding.

Caledonia, which already operates the 80,000-ounce-per-year Blanket mine in Zimbabwe, plans to develop the Bilboes mine at a projected total capital cost of $584m.

Production from the new mine is expected to begin in late 2028, with a steady-state annual output of 200,000 ounces anticipated from 2029 for an initial period of 10 years.

The company has said it plans to fund the Bilboes project through a mix of non-recourse senior debt and contributions from existing operations, as well as specialised financing methods such as streaming, where investors provide cash in return for future metal supply.

Caledonia’s expansion plans received a boost last month when Zimbabwe’s government reversed plans to double the gold royalty rate and change the tax treatment for capital expenditure.

Reuters