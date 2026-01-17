Trump offers to mediate Egypt-Ethiopia dispute on Nile River waters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump offered on Friday to mediate a dispute over Nile River waters between Egypt and Ethiopia.

“I am ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of ‘The Nile Water Sharing’ once and for all,” he wrote to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a letter that was also posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.

Addis Ababa’s September 9 inauguration of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of anger in Cairo, which is downstream on the Nile.

Ethiopia, the continent’s second-most populous nation with more than 120-million people, sees the $5bn (R82.04bn) dam on a tributary of the Nile as central to its economic ambitions.

Egypt says the dam violates international treaties and could cause droughts and flooding, a claim Ethiopia rejects.

Trump has praised al-Sisi in the past, including during an October trip to Egypt to sign a deal related to the Gaza conflict. In public comments, Trump has echoed Cairo’s concerns about the water issue.

Reuters