More than 100 Uganda opposition supporters charged over election violence

Suspects arrested for public nuisance, inciting violence and obstructing police officers during the recently concluded general elections sit at the City Hall magistrate's court, where they were charged, in Kampala, Uganda, on January 19 2026.

More than 100 members of Uganda’s biggest opposition party have been charged with various offences, including unlawful assembly related to violence around last week’s election, according to court documents and an opposition official.

The East African country’s veteran leader, Yoweri Museveni, 81, was declared the landslide winner of the January 15 poll with 71.6% of the vote against his opponent, Bobi Wine, with 24%.

Wine, the pop star-turned-politician, and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), have rejected the results, alleging widespread irregularities, including ballot stuffing, enforced disappearance of polling agents and intimidation by security forces. Wine’s whereabouts remain unknown after he said he had escaped a raid by the military on his home.

In a video on NTV Uganda on Monday night, Wine accused police of vandalising his home and said leaving his residence would free him “to speak to the world”. He did not disclose his location.

At least 118 members of the NUP were taken to various courts in the capital, Kampala, on Monday and charged with offences including unlawful assembly, conspiracy and unlawful possession of election materials, NUP lawyer Kato Tumusiime told Reuters, and court documents showed.

David Rubongoya, the NUP’s secretary-general, denied their supporters were involved in violent activity.

“Most of them were polling agents; they even had their letters confirming they are polling agents of the NUP. They were targeted and arrested violently,” Rubongoya told NTV Uganda late on Monday.

Scattered protests broke out around the capital on Saturday shortly after the electoral body declared Museveni the winner, though they were quickly quashed by police using teargas and detentions.

Before the voting, the UN Human Rights Office accused Uganda’s military and police of using live ammunition to disperse peaceful rallies and carrying out arbitrary detentions and abductions of opposition supporters.

In power since 1986 and currently Africa’s third longest-ruling head of state, Museveni’s latest win means he will have been in power for nearly half a century when his new term ends in 2031.

Reuters