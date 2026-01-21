Nigerian troops free 62 hostages, kill two militants in northwest operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Northwestern Nigeria has been hit by a wave of mass abductions, which authorities have blamed on bandits seeking ransom. File photo.

Nigerian troops have rescued 62 hostages and killed two militants in separate operations in Kebbi and Zamfara states as part of an ongoing offensive against armed groups in the northwest, the army said on Wednesday.

The northwest has been hit by a surge in mass kidnappings carried out by armed gangs operating from forest hideouts. The groups have attacked villages, schools and places of worship, including the January 18 abduction of more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna.

Army spokesperson Lt-Col Olaniyi Osoba said troops stormed a known bandit hideout in Zamfara after receiving reports that captives were being held there.

The army said all 62 hostages were rescued and are in safe custody, with efforts under way to reunite them with their families.

In a separate operation, troops ambushed Lakurawa militants near the border between Kebbi’s Augie district and neighbouring Sokoto after receiving intelligence about the group’s movements, Osoba said.

Nigeria has come under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump, who accused the country of failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants operating in the northwest.

US forces launched strikes against Islamic State targets in northwest Nigeria on Christmas Day. The Nigerian government denied systematic persecution of Christians, saying it is targeting Islamist fighters and other armed groups that attack Christian and Muslim civilians.

The army said the operations form part of broader efforts to dismantle armed networks responsible for widespread kidnappings and insecurity across the region.

