Ethiopia declares end of Marburg outbreak that killed nine

Ethiopia announced the outbreak of the highly infectious disease in mid-November.

Ethiopia has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, after the disease killed at least nine people.

The Horn of Africa country announced the outbreak of the highly infectious disease similar to Ebola on November 14.

“Ethiopia has officially declared the end of its first Marburg virus disease outbreak after enhanced surveillance with no new confirmed cases,” WHO said on X.

Marburg often causes severe headaches and leads to haemorrhaging. Previous outbreaks in Africa have resulted in fatality rates of up to 80% or more of cases, typically within eight to nine days of the onset of symptoms.

Reuters