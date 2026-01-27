Nigerian military rescues 11 kidnap victims in late-night operation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nigerian army said on Tuesday it had rescued 11 kidnapping victims during a late-night operation along the Kaduna–Abuja highway, thwarting an attempt by militants to move the captives through a forested area under the cover of darkness.

The five men, three women and three children had been held for 92 days after being abducted from the Gada Mallam Maman community in Kaduna state in October.

Troops from forward operating base Doka detected the group on January 26 using long-range surveillance equipment, the army said in a statement. Soldiers moved in after spotting the kidnappers escorting their victims along a bush track.

Kidnappings for ransom have become a major security challenge in northwestern and central Nigeria, including along the Kaduna–Abuja expressway, a major transport corridor linking the commercial capital with the federal capital territory.

Nigeria’s security situation is under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump who launched a Christmas Day airstrike over what he says is persecution of Christians. Last week, armed bandits kidnapped more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna. - Reuters