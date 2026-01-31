More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC, official says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Labourers work at the Rubaya coltan mine in the town of Rubaya, which is controlled by M23 rebels, in eastern DRC on March 24 2025. More than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the mine. File photo.

More than 200 people were killed this week in a collapse at the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of the province where the mine is located, told Reuters on Friday.

Rubaya produces about 15% of the world’s coltan, which is processed into tantalum, a heat-resistant metal that is in high demand by makers of mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.

The site, where locals dig manually for a few dollars per day, has been under the control of the AFC/M23 rebel group since 2024.

The collapse occurred on Wednesday and the precise toll was still unclear on Friday evening.

“More than 200 people were victims of this landslide, including miners, children and market women. Some people were rescued just in time and have serious injuries,” Muyisa said, adding that about 20 injured people were being treated in health facilities.

“We are in the rainy season. The ground is fragile. It was the ground that gave way while the victims were in the hole.”

An adviser to the governor said the number of confirmed dead was at least 227. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

The UN says AFC/M23 has plundered Rubaya’s riches to help fund its insurgency, backed by the government of neighbouring Rwanda, an allegation Kigali denies.

The heavily armed rebels, whose stated aim is to overthrow the government in Kinshasa and ensure the safety of the Congolese Tutsi minority, captured even more mineral-rich territory in eastern DRC during a lightning advance last year.

