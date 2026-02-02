Nigeria charges nine with 2025 massacre that killed 150

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian prosecutors filed 57 terrorism-related charges on Monday against nine men accused of carrying out a deadly attack on the Yelwata community in Nigeria’s central Benue state in June 2025 that killed about 150 people.

Benue is in Nigeria’s volatile Middle Belt, the fault line between the Muslim north and Christian south. Years of violence over land, religion and ethnicity have proved hard for the authorities to rein in.

The charges, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, say the defendants held planning meetings, raised funds, procured weapons and mobilised fighters across several states before the June 13 attack, one of the deadliest rural assaults in years.

The filing says ringleader Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono and others met in neighbouring Nasarawa state to raise cash, issue orders and recruit fighters. Several defendants are accused of supplying AK-47s, aiding the gunmen or providing safe sites for planning.

Prosecutors say the raid torched homes and caused heavy casualties in Yelwata in Benue’s Guma district.

Plagued by Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings, Nigeria is under pressure to restore security since US President Donald Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians. US forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25. The Nigerian authorities say they are co-operating with Washington to improve security.

