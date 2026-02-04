UAE pledges $500m for Sudan aid as Washington gathers donors

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The UAE on Tuesday pledged to donate $500m (R7.98bn) to a UN fund for humanitarian aid for Sudan, amid a US push to renew efforts towards a truce in the conflict that has devastated the country.

Sudan has accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been fighting the Sudanese army in the civil war that broke out in April 2023 — a charge the UAE denies but UN experts and US legislators have found credible.

Speaking at a donor event in Washington, UAE state minister Lana Nusseibeh said her country wanted to see a truce in the conflict, without referring to her country’s alleged support for the RSF.

Nusseibeh has previously said the UAE condemns violations by both warring parties and wants to see an independent, civilian-led government in Sudan.

The US special envoy for Africa, Massad Boulos, said he expected a total of $1.5bn (R23.96bn) of new funding to be pledged at the Washington event, including an additional $200m (R3.19bn) for Sudan from the US. Other states represented at the event did not make clear promises of new aid.

We would have hoped to achieve peace much earlier. We’ve amplified our efforts, yet we haven’t really achieved that much yet in terms of the humanitarian truce, which was the first item on the milestone roadmap — Massad Boulos, US special envoy for Africa

The conflict in Sudan has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and spread famine across the vast country. Fighting has raged in several areas in the past few months, with the latest frontline in the southern Kordofan region, where the army has claimed progress in recent days.

Boulos said Washington was pushing for a truce to be agreed upon by the parties in Sudan before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on February 17.

Boulos admitted that progress had been disappointing since President Donald Trump in November said he would intervene to stop the conflict at the request of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We would have hoped to achieve peace much earlier,” said Boulos. “We’ve amplified our efforts, yet we haven’t really achieved that much yet in terms of the humanitarian truce, which was the first item on the milestone roadmap.”

Officials from Egypt and Saudi Arabia would meet US and UAE officials as part of a so-called Quad grouping that is working on a US peace proposal, Boulos said, adding that the text of a peace plan had been accepted by those parties.

The warring parties themselves are yet to agree to a temporary truce or to the US peace plan, but Boulos said he hoped it would ultimately be presented to the UN Security Council and then to Trump’s Board of Peace.

Reuters