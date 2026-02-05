WATCH | Moroccans urged to leave flood‑risk areas as evacuations exceed 108,000

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Royal armed forces and civil authorities work together to address flooding risks amid rising waters in the Loukkos River in Ksar El Kebir in Morocco on February 2 2026.

Morocco urged residents of flood‑prone areas in the country’s northwestern plains to leave immediately on Wednesday amid rising threats of inundation from heavy rain, swollen rivers and the release of more water from full dams.

The number evacuated by authorities reached 108,432, the interior ministry said.

Helicopters were deployed in rescue operations as rising waters inundated fields and villages across the northwest. The army has been deployed since Friday to help with evacuations amid a red alert for more heavy rainfall this week.

Northwestern Morocco, known as the Gharb region, is a key wheat-producing region made of low‑lying plains that drain poorly after weeks of heavy rain and due to lack of slope. Rainfall in Morocco is up 215% from last year and 54% above the historical average, official data showed.

The interior ministry said as a precaution against further flooding, evacuations were ordered in parts of the Larache province, including:

the city of Ksar El Kebir;

Souaken;

Ouled Ouchih;

the Larache industrial zone; and

areas near the banks of the Loukous River

Most evacuations took place in Ksar El Kebir, where authorities said 85% of the population had left. State TV showed those moved being given shelter and food in camps. Ksar El Kebir has been largely deserted, with many neighbourhoods submerged after the Loukous River burst its banks last week.

Officials are particularly concerned about the Oued Makhazine Dam near Ksar El Kebir, which is operating at 146% capacity after weeks of heavy rain, raising pressure to release more water downstream, according to the water ministry.

Residents said electricity had been cut in parts of Ksar El Kebir.

Rights groups have called on the government to declare the affected areas “disaster‑stricken”, which would allow residents to access insurance coverage for flood damage.

The exceptional rainfall has ended a seven‑year drought that had pushed Morocco to accelerate investments in desalination.

The national dam‑filling rate has risen to nearly 62% from 27% a year before, with several large dams being partially emptied to absorb new inflows.