Uganda minister condemns military raid on opposition leader Bobi Wine’s home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rights groups and the opposition have long accused the government of Museveni, who has been in power for four decades, of using the military to suppress dissent, accusations the government denies. File photo.

Uganda’s information minister Chris Baryomunsi condemned a military raid on opposition leader Bobi Wine’s home last month, telling Reuters that the popstar-turned-politician had not committed any crime and was free to return there.

Wine has been in hiding for weeks after fleeing his home in the capital, Kampala, hours before he was announced the runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni in the January 15 presidential election.

On January 24, Wine said his wife had been taken to hospital after soldiers invaded their residence, alleging that they partially undressed and choked her.

Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, denied soldiers assaulted Wine’s wife but later said on X that they had “captured and then released” her.

Baryomunsi, who is also a spokesperson for the government, said the authorities would investigate the incident.

“We do not condone any acts of indiscipline on the side of the army and security forces,” he said in an interview. “So invading his [Wine’s] home, causing damage, assaulting his wife, or anybody, is wrong.”

He declined to say if security personnel would face any penalties if they were found to have violated the law.

A spokesperson for Wine’s National Unity Platform party did not respond to calls or messages requesting comment.

Kainerugaba has stated in social media posts that the military is looking for Wine, who has rejected the election results, alleging fraud. The army chief has not said why they are looking for Wine or what crime he may be charged with.

Rights groups and the opposition have long accused the government of Museveni, who has been in power for four decades, of using the military to suppress dissent, accusations the government denies.

Baryomunsi also said that Uganda had no plans to withdraw its military contingent from an African Union mission to fight jihadists in Somalia, contradicting recent comments from Kainerugaba, who last week threatened in a post on X to pull troops out of Somalia over financing issues.

Kainerugaba has a history of controversial social media posts that he often later deletes. He once threatened to behead Wine and also boasted the military had killed 30 opposition supporters.

Baryomunsi said Kainerugaba’s posts should be taken as “casual comments that do not reflect state policy and state decisions.”

Reuters