Africa

Kenyan airport workers could go on strike next week

Workers demand permanent roles amid bargaining agreement standoff

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A reflection shows Kenya Airways aeroplanes parked in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya, March 7 2023. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent’s major air transport hubs. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Kenyan aviation workers could go on strike next week, disrupting operations at airports around the country, after their union gave seven days’ notice to the civil aviation authority, a letter from the union showed.

In the letter dated February 9, the Kenya Aviation Workers Union said it was giving formal notice “that all unionisable employees of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority shall go on strike after the expiry of seven days”.

Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent’s major air transport hubs.

It was not immediately clear how many workers would participate in the strike.

The aviation authority said it would comment later.

The union’s grievances include what it describes as the aviation authority’s failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement and the placement of employees on temporary terms for roles that it says are permanent.

Reuters

