Malawi aims to bring inflation below 21% this year

Malawi’s government aims to bring annual inflation below 21% this year, President Peter Mutharika told parliament on Friday.

The donor-dependent Southern African nation has struggled to rein in inflation, which currently stands at 26% year-on-year and has been above 20% since the middle of 2022.

Mutharika returned to power in a September election on promises of reviving Malawi’s economic fortunes after years of crisis.

Crippling foreign exchange shortages have disrupted imports of fuel, fertiliser and other essential goods.

Mutharika told legislators the goal was to lift economic growth to 3.8% in 2026 and to 4.9% in 2027, up from the 2.7% rate he said his administration had inherited.

Malawi is trying to negotiate a new support programme from the International Monetary Fund, restructure its debt, and boost dwindling international reserves.

Mutharika said foreign exchange reserves remained below three months’ import cover, a level widely recommended as a buffer against potential shocks.

Reuters