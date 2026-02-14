Africa

China to implement zero tariffs on imports from 53 African countries

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A cargo ship carrying containers approaches a terminal of the Yantian port in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. File photo (Tingshu Wang)

China will implement zero‑tariff treatment for imports from the 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, starting on May 1, state media reported on Saturday.

China will also continue to push for the negotiation and signing of joint economic partnership pacts and further expand market access for African exports to China through upgraded mechanisms such as its “green channel”, according to the state TV report.

Reuters

