UN Security Council gravely concerned by escalating South Sudan violence

The UN Security Council on Friday said it was gravely concerned by escalating violence in South Sudan’s Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria regions, and throughout the country, and warned that those who order war crimes may be held accountable under international law.

A statement from the 15-member council called on all parties to cease renewed hostilities and resolve issues through dialogue. It said the deterioration in the security situation was worsening humanitarian needs and straining the ability of the UN mission there to carry out its mandate.

The statement made additional points:

Council members stressed that continued constructive cooperation between the host government and the UN Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) is essential.

Members expressed concern about demands to close critical bases in Wau and Bentiu, saying this would pose a serious threat to Unmiss and the UN interim security force for Abyei and weaken their capacity to carry out their mandates.

Members called on South Sudanese leaders to engage in genuine inter-party dialogue about potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement through an inclusive and transparent process.

CONTEXT

Clashes that the UN says are occurring on a scale not seen since 2017 have been convulsing South Sudan for months, raising fears of a rekindling of civil war in Africa’s youngest country.

Some of the fiercest fighting has taken place in Jonglei, in the country’s east on the border with Ethiopia, where government forces are seeking to halt an offensive by fighters loyal to the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in-Opposition.

Reuters