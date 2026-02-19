At least 37 die from gas inhalation at mining site in Nigeria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Security forces have cordoned off the site to prevent further access. File photo

At least 37 miners died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a mining site in Nigeria’s Plateau state, a police source and a security report seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 5.45am in a mining pit in Kampani, a community in the Wase area, according to the report. Another 25 miners were taken to hospital.

Nigeria’s minister of solid minerals development Dele Alake said the area was an abandoned lead site with stored minerals prone to releasing toxic gases. Villagers, unaware of the toxic nature of the emissions, reportedly entered the tunnel to extract minerals and inhaled the gas, he said.

Alake ordered the closure of mining areas covered by licence 11810, operated by Solid Unit Nigeria Limited and owned by Abdullahi Dan‑China in Zuraq, after the deaths of villagers allegedly mining in a pit containing dangerous gas emissions.

Preliminary findings showed the victims, aged 20 to 35, died after inhaling the gas while working underground, the security report said.

The Plateau state government said many were feared dead without providing a figure, adding others were receiving treatment in hospitals.

Security forces have cordoned off the site to prevent further access.

Most mines in Nigeria operate with limited safety measures and miners often lack protective equipment.

The federal government has ordered the immediate shutdown of all mining activities in the affected area pending further investigation.

Reuters