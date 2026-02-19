Ivory Coast considers following Ghana with cocoa price cut: sources

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ivory Coast is considering cutting the price it pays farmers for cocoa beans to align with Ghana, two government sources told Reuters, as the world’s biggest producers of the chocolate ingredient face a major crisis.

The senior Ivory Coast officials said all options were on the table as the government debates whether to follow Ghana, which has already cut its farmgate price by 28.6% for the rest of the 2025/2026 season main crop, in co-ordination with Abidjan, as it adjusts to plunging prices.

The farmgate price, set at the start of the harvest season, is the amount of money farmers receive for their product after harvest and before any intermediaries, exporters, processors, traders, or co-operatives add value.

The discussions with Ghana, and discussions within Ivory Coast’s government about cutting the price to align with Ghana, have not previously been reported.

Meanwhile, the Ivory Coast–Ghana Cocoa Initiative (ICCIG) said the two African countries, which together account for about 60% of global output, had been co-ordinating closely since the onset of the crisis in the sector.

“We have put all options on the table and discussions are progressing well. Courageous and realistic decisions will be taken soon,” the first Ivory Coast official said, requesting anonymity because they are not authorised to speak on the issue.

The second official said the continued price fall, which has seen cocoa drop by nearly 50% in recent months, left the government with little room to manoeuvre.

Cocoa futures on the ICE exchange hit their lowest level in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday as concern about unsold stocks of cocoa in Ivory Coast and Ghana continued to weigh on prices.

“We must think about the survival of the cocoa sector in Ivory Coast. We need to act; changes are under way,” the source said, declining to disclose further details.

An interministerial committee has met over the issue and a decision could come soon, the two sources said.

A spokesperson for the Ivory Coast government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Measures to prevent structural damage

Alex Assanvo, ICCIG’s executive secretary, said the two countries were adapting to the sudden market reversal and had taken measures to prevent structural damage. He said the trading rooms of Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council and Ghana’s COCOBOD remained in regular contact.

Assanvo also defended the Living Income Differential, introduced in 2019 to boost farmers’ earnings, saying recent market volatility underscored its relevance.

ICCIG is preparing a meeting between the two countries to strengthen co-ordination as farmers face financial pressure.

“The organisation remains mobilised to co-ordinate policies in both countries,” Assanvo said, adding that all players in the sector would be convened to review market developments and propose improvements to price-stabilisation mechanisms.

Exporters and buyers expect Ivory Coast to announce a cut soon, saying the question is no longer if but when.

“The country is resisting, but for how long? I don’t see Ivory Coast doing something different from Ghana,” said the head of an Abidjan-based export company.

