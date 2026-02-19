UN human rights chief Volker Turk raises alarm after drone strikes kill more than 50 in Sudan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UN human rights chief Volker Turk says the killings are a reminder of the devastating consequences of drone warfare in Sudan, with civilians and civilian infrastructure targeted. File photo

UN human rights chief Volker Turk expressed alarm on Wednesday after reports of more than 50 civilians being killed in drone strikes in Sudan in two days in the past week.

At least 57 civilians were killed between Sunday and Monday, including at least 15 children, in drone attacks in four states across Sudan, according to the UN.

Turk said the killings were a reminder of the devastating consequences of drone warfare in Sudan, with civilians and civilian infrastructure targeted.

About 28 civilians were killed on Sunday in an alleged Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) drone strike on Al Safiya market in Sudari locality, North Kordofan, the UN said.

The next day 26 civilians were killed in West Kordofan in an alleged SAF drone strike at a displacement shelter in Al Sunut.

Also on Monday the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) conducted drone strikes on two primary schools in Dilling in South Kordofan, the UN reported.

The RSF and SAF did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Greater Kordofan, a region comprising three states, has emerged as the latest frontline in Sudan’s nearly three-year conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which has displaced millions of people and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

“The continued attacks by all parties on civilian objects must stop. The parties must take urgent measures to protect civilians, including by refraining from the military use of civilian objects,” said Turk.

Reuters