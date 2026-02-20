Nigeria’s Tinubu, Germany’s Merz talk security, power deal in phone call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed deepening cooperation on security, power and infrastructure in a phone call, Tinubu’s office said on Thursday.

In a nine-minute call on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed reviving a stalled presidential electricity project in Nigeria involving German conglomerate Siemens, and Nigeria buying used German helicopters.

Tinubu told Merz Nigeria needed help to upgrade its power-transmission network, the president’s office said.

A 2019 agreement with Siemens to rehabilitate transmission lines and power distribution substations, funded by German banks, aimed to achieve 7,000MW of reliable power by 2021 and 11,000MW by 2023. However, it has faced regulatory, logistical and financing challenges.

Merz said Siemens would deliver the work and that Deutsche Bank was ready to finance it, Tinubu’s office said in a statement.

Tinubu also asked Germany to supply used helicopters to boost reconnaissance and intelligence operations in the Sahel, where worsening insecurity is pushing south toward coastal West Africa.

Nigeria and Germany have had diplomatic ties for 65 years.

The two leaders also agreed to broaden cooperation on rail transport, creative industries and skills development. Merz backed plans for a Museum of African arts, the statement said, without giving more details.

Reuters