Boko Haram attack kills 15 in northeast Nigeria village, say residents

At least 15 people were killed and several homes burnt in an attack by Boko Haram Islamist militants on a village in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, residents said on Monday.

Gunmen on motorcycles swept into Gujba village just after the Muslim prayers at dawn on Sunday, firing on residents as they fled, Buji Muhammad, a resident, said.

Muhammad told Reuters his teenage son was among the dead and was buried on Monday.

Ba Goni Hassan Ibrahim, another resident, said 15 villagers were confirmed dead, with several more wounded.

Nigeria’s northeast, hit by an uptick in Boko Haram and Iswap attacks on troops and civilians in recent weeks, is the country’s most unstable region.

Reuters